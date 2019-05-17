Royal Farms Selects Reflexis for Labor Management Solution

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms is partnering with Reflexis Systems Inc. to streamline its employee scheduling process.

With Reflexis Workforce Scheduler, the convenience store retailer gives it associates greater flexibility and input on work schedules. According to Reflexis, the mobile-first solution design gives managers and store associates on-the-go access to the scheduling process and advanced capabilities including self-service.

Baltimore-based Royal Farms operates 200-plus convenience stores and has more than 5,000 employees across its Mid-Atlantic footprint.

"Streamlining labor operations is essential to ensuring that schedules are accurate and optimized in a manner that lets our associates deliver a great experience to customers each and every visit," said Jeff Mengel, director of operations, Royal Farms.

Royal Farms previously work with JDA Software Inc. for labor management.

"Reflexis is excited to work with Royal Farms to optimize their labor scheduling processes," said Brett Friedman, chief revenue officer at Reflexis. "We're thrilled to welcome Royal Farms into the Reflexis family, providing them with the tools they need to unleash the power of their store associates."

Dedham, Mass.-based Reflexis works with more than 275 global retailers to simplify store operations, optimize labor spend and improve store execution.