Royal Farms Shows Off Its Holiday Spirit

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms is celebrating the holidays with a new seasonal promotion running through Dec. 31.

The convenience store chain's chicken boxes, coffee cups and employee uniforms all have special designs to incorporate the holiday spirit.

Boxes for chicken meals resemble a present, while the coffee cups display a chicken snowman and employees wear an "ugly sweater"-themed holiday sweatshirt.

Holiday deals include $1 coffee and eight-piece chicken family meals for $8 each. Eggnog is available at all locations in half gallon, quart and pint sizes. Customers can also purchase stocking stuffers such as five car washes for $50 at participating car wash locations.

In addition to taking advantage of the seasonal discounts, Royal Farms customers who pay with RoFo Pay will be automatically entered to win prizes ranging from free coffee to $500 in Royal Farms gift cards for fuel. The more often customers use RoFo Pay, the more chances they have to win a prize, as each use qualifies as a new entry.

No purchase is necessary. The contest ends Dec. 24 with prizes awarded the first week in January 2019. It is open to legal residents of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia who are 18 or older at time of entry.

To give back to the community, Royal Farms employees, both store and corporate, jointly adopted 100 children from the Salvation Army Angel Tree, buying them gifts of new clothing and toys to make the holiday season special.

In conjunction with the holiday coffee cup design launch, Royal Farms will also test customers' acceptance of a more environmentally-friendly double walled paper coffee cup. The new cup style meets Sustainable Forestry Initiative Certified Sourcing standards, which require the fiber to be sourced responsibly and from non-controversial sources. The double-walled design has an insulated air pocket to keep contents hot while holding the cup remains comfortable. The lid is also resealable.

Baltimore-based Royal Farms operates approximately 200 stores in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.