Rudy's Car Washes Places Four Locations Up for Sale

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Rudy's Car Washes is looking for a buyer for four convenience store/gas stations combinations with freestanding car washes in Pennsylvania.

The locations, which also include other associated tunnel and self-serve car wash businesses, are in Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton and Whitehall. The company has tapped NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC to coordinate the sale.

The properties are being offered as a package or individually in a sealed bid sale.

"Bidders can offer on one, some or all the sites," according to Evan Gladstone, NRC's executive managing director. "These are seasoned businesses with stable cash flows, and all the sites include the real estate except the Whitehall location, which is under a lease."

The gas stations sell Gulf-branded gas, and in addition to the stores, NRC is offering the Gulf fuel supply distributorship which supplies the gas stations as well as four non-owned independent gas stations in the area.

Three of the sites also have detail shops, and the tunnel car washes feature soft cloth carwash systems.

Bids are due on November 9, 2017, according to Chicago-based NRC.

Allentown-based Rudy's is locally-owned and -operated and has been in business for more than 40 years.