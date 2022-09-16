Rusty Lantern Markets Adds Four C-stores to Northeast Network

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Rusty Lantern Markets acquired the four-store Mallard Mart convenience store chain in mid-August, enhancing its footprint in Maine.

Located in Livermore, West Paris, Bethel and Norway, the convenience stores began transitioning to the Rusty Lantern banner after the deal closed on Aug. 15.

Mallard Mart was founded and operated by Ed and Nancy Michaud for more than 25 years, according to a Sun Journal report.

John Koch, CEO of Rusty Lantern Markets, noted that it was important to retain Mallard Mart's existing 50 employees. The company offers health, dental and vision insurance to eligible staff, as well as long- and short-term disability insurance, training, career advancement opportunities and food and beverage perks.

"The Michauds built a good team and we want to keep that in place," Koch told the news outlet.

Changes to the former Mallard Mart stores include the transition from Sunoco to Irving fuel, which will offer Irving's Rewards cardholders more savings, including a 10-cents-per-gallon discount. The acquired stores will also change their coffee programs to the Portland, Maine-based self-serve Coffee by Design offering.

The foodservice menus are not expected to undergo significant change, but the stores will begin offering Rusty Lantern sandwiches, such as Reubens, and more fresh food items will be added in the future. A larger grocery selection will also be available.

Rebranding work will continue for the next few months.

"We have known the Michauds for several years," Koch said. "They did an excellent job taking care of their customers, employees and communities. There are many similarities to how we operate our stores. When Ed and Nancy Michaud decided to retire we knew it would be a good move for us."

Post-acquisition, Brunswick-based Rusty Lantern Markets operates 22 stores, including 16 in Maine, four in Massachusetts and two in New Hampshire.