Rutter's Acquires Tom's Travel Center Location

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's added a Pennsylvania travel stop to its growing list of larger locations.

The company acquired a former Tom's Travel Center in Milroy, Pa., from Shipley Energy. It is one of two travel centers York-based Shipley Energy placed on the market through NRC Realty & Capital Advisors.

The location, which sits on a nearly 13-acre lot, will continue to operate as Rutter's embarks on a multimillion-dollar renovation to transform the store into a fully operational Rutter's convenience store. The total building measures 13,000 square feet.

"This acquisition fits well into our strategic plans and will be a great addition to our chain," said Scott Hartman, president and CEO of Rutter's. "We are excited to join this community and look forward to bringing the Rutter's brand into the area."

Once the transition is complete, the newly acquired store will feature 10 fueling positions and six dedicated high-speed truck diesel fueling stations. It will offer fueling options such as flex fuel, unleaded 15, ethanol-free gasoline, kerosene, and off-road diesel, in addition to the standard regular, mid-grade, premium, and auto diesel.

For trucks and commercial vehicles, the latest Rutter's will provide high-speed truck diesel, in-lane diesel exhaust fluid and a CAT scale.

Inside the store, Rutter's will transform the current restaurant into a quick-service restaurant, offering the company's food and beverage menu that is designed around quality, freshness and local ingredients.

This new location will offer an assortment of beverage options, including local and national wine, and feature Rutter's 29-degree beer cave, with a selection of domestic, premium, craft, and imported beer and cider. A coffee bar will also feature specialty lattes and cappuccinos.

Other amenities at the 24-hour location include free Wi-Fi and large restrooms.

Rutter's is a privately held convenience store chain based in York. It operates 75 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.