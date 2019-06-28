Rutter's Adds Adult Slushies to Beverage Selection

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is expanding its adult beverage mix with the addition of adult slushies.

Made by freezing malt beverages into a frozen drink, they can be consumed in-store or off-premise with the proper seal.

Adult slushies are currently available in four different flavors at 31 Rutter's locations.

"Rutter's is committed to understanding our customer's needs and enhancing our offerings based on what we believe they desire," said Robert Perkins, vice president of marketing. "Incorporating adult slushies into our adult beverage business seemed like a logical addition."

The retailer previously ran a successful test of adult slushies in fall 2018, followed by a full rollout to all existing beer and wine locations this spring.

York-based Rutter's operates 75 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.