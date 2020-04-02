Rutter's Adds a Beloved Australian Food to Its Menu

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is teaming with Australia's Patties Foods Group to launch the Four'N Twenty Beef Traveller chainwide.

The new item is a beloved product in Australia and a favorite of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, who serves as a spokesman for the brand and will participate in the marketing rollout.

"Our customers are always looking for great food and short wait time, because they're constantly on the go," stated Robert Perkins, Rutter's vice president of marketing. "The Four'N Twenty Beef Traveller is a perfect fit for our stores, as we aim to exceed our customers' expectations for quality and speed of service."

The flaky, golden pastry is filled with rich gravy and 100 percent Australian beef. It contains more than 14 grams of protein and has no artificial flavors. It will offer ease and convenience to Rutter's customers seeking a quick bite to eat, the company said.

"Patties Foods is thrilled to partner with an industry leader, in Rutter's and continue to bring 'The Great Australian Taste' to Pennsylvanians. Rutter's continues to show a willingness to look beyond their own borders for innovation, which has been key to their success," said Anthony Kwenin, Patties Foods sales manager for North America. "We look forward to a great partnership and continued success in the U.S."

York-based Rutter's is a privately-held chain of 76 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.