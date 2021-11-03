​Rutter's Announces More Than $100 Million in Capital Investments for 2021

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is gearing up for aggressive growth in 2021, with plans to spend more than $100 million allocated to new-builds and remodeling existing convenience stores.

The new capital investment includes four new-builds in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia, in addition to seven sites currently under construction. Collectively, Rutter's new-builds will exceed 10,000 square feet.

The York-based retailer also anticipates adding to its existing gaming operation in Pennsylvania — which currently stands at 17 locations — with eight new gaming rooms planned over the next two years.

The first new c-store to open in 2021 will be in Gap, Pa., on March 16. The 10,200-square-foot c-store will feature the retailer's award-winning food and beverage menus, Rutter's 29-degree Beer Cave, seating for 30, large restrooms, 14 fueling positions and five dedicated truck diesel lanes.

In 2021, Rutter's has plans to remodel more than 10 stores. All of the locations will be upgraded to include adult beverage options, including the 29-degree beer cave, an extensive wine selection and Rutter's Spiked Slushies, bringing the total number of stores offering adult beverages to 50.

Many locations will also receive an upgrade to the forecourt, with new fuel dispensers and additional fuel options, including Unleaded 15, flex fuel and ethanol-free gasoline.

In addition to forging ahead with aggressive growth plans in 2021, Rutter's is continuing to build upon its investment in its associates. In April of 2020, the retailer began hazard pay for store employees, including an extra $2 an hour for team members and an extra $100 a week for store managers. By the end of the year, Rutter's made this pay structure a permanent offer.

The additional pay, along with performance increases, led Rutter's to increase total wages by 15 percent for 2021. The starting hourly wage now sits at $12.50 per hour, which increases to $13 per hour after three months of employment. Rutter's top store and restaurant managers earn more than $100,000.

"The standard at Rutter's is to always have the best people and best facilities in the convenience industry," Rutter's President and CEO Scott Hartman. "After the challenges of 2020, we knew that our best investments for 2021 would continue to be in our great people and communities, along with our stores. I'm thrilled that we’re in a position to make these investments and excited for the future of our business!"

Rutter's will also continue its charitable contributions in 2021, with plans to donate $1 million to its local communities through Rutter's Children Charities and more.

Rutter's operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.