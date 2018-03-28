Rutter's Director of Foodservice Wins Produce Excellence Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rutter's Ryan Krebs is one of eight winners of the United Fresh Produce Excellence in Foodservice Awards Program.

Sponsored by PRO*ACT LLC, the program honors chefs and their companies for their innovative and influential use of fresh produce in the culinary arts.

Award winners will be honored at the United Fresh 2018 convention and expo, held June 25-27 in Chicago. This is the 11th year of the awards program.

"Our coast to coast network of fresh food distributors have the privilege of working with accomplished, creative, local chefs in every foodservice sector. Each chef's determination to develop fresh menu offerings that keep their patrons coming back, inspires and challenges us to keep meeting and exceeding their expectations," said PRO*ACT President and CEO Max Yeater. "We're proud to continue supporting these chefs every day, and to celebrate these winners through eleven years of Produce Excellence in Foodservice Award sponsorships."

The 2018 Produce Excellence in Foodservice Award winners are:

Business in Industry: Chef Julie Pearson, Foodservice Director - Anthem Richmond, Compass Food Group

Casual & Family Dining Restaurants: Chef Michael Rypka, Executive Chef/Vice President of Culinary Marketing - Company Founder, United States Success Foods Management Group LLC d/b/a Torchy's Tacos

Colleges & Universities: Chef Mark Bedzik, Culinary Art Facility & University Chef/Greenhouse Manager, Culinary Institute of Virginia

Fine Dining Restaurants: Chef Daniel Asher, Executive Chef/Partner, River & Woods

Hospitals & Healthcare: Chef Damon Mangano, Executive Chef/District Chef, ARAMARK, Hillcrest Hospital Cleveland Clinic

Hotels & Resorts: Chef Graham Lockwood, Executive Chef, Fairmont Copley Plaza

K-12 School Foodservice: Eric Goldstein, Chief Executive, School Support Services, New York City Department of Education

Quick Service Restaurants: Ryan Krebs, Director of Foodservice, Rutter's

Krebs, who joined York, Pa.-based Rutter's after working as an executive and corporate chef, is also the Convenience Store News 2017 Foodservice Leader of the Year. Rutter's operates more than 60 c-stores in central Pennsylvania.

"These eight winners are using fresh fruits and vegetables on their menus in very innovative ways. We are proud to honor them for the important role that they play in introducing their customers to fruit and vegetable trends and new products and applaud their commitment to advancing fresh consumption," said United Fresh President and CEO Tom Stenzel. "We also recognize PRO*ACT's continued generosity and support in honoring these winners and their positive impact on our nation's dining habits, and we look forward to celebrating with them at United Fresh 2018 in Chicago."

Winners were selected from more than 100 nominations submitted by produce companies and foodservice operations across North America. A panel made up of produce and foodservice industry leaders reviewed each nominee's incorporation of fresh produce into menu development; use of food safety protocols for proper storage and handling of produce; leadership in produce-related community service and special events; and recognition by their company and industry peers.

The winners and an executive from their respective companies will attend United Fresh 2018. Awards will be presented during the Retail-Foodservice Celebration Breakfast the morning of June 27.

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. PRO*ACT is a leading North American distributor of fresh food to the foodservice and retail industries, sourcing from premier national, regional and local farmers.