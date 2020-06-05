Rutter's Gets Summer Season Started Early With Sweepstakes

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's declared that summer is here with the April 27 kickoff of its 2020 Summer Fuelin' Up Sweepstakes.

This year's sweepstakes will run an extra month, through Sept. 27, and reward VIP customers with more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.

"We love rewarding our loyal customers at Rutter's," said Robert Perkins, vice president of marketing. "With the difficult times our country is currently going through, what better way to enjoy the summer than by stopping for your favorite items at Rutter's and getting a chance to win free drinks, free food, and cash!"

Customers can participate by registering as a Rutter's Rewards VIP member through its mobile app or the company website. They will then receive digital game tickets for every purchase of a participating item.

The tickets reveal sweepstakes entries and instant prizes, which include free food and drinks from companies including Kunzler, Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo, the Rutter's Beverage Co. and more.

Sweepstakes entries, in the form of collect-to-win game pieces and online drawings, offer the chance to win:

Weekly $100 gift cards;

Free Rutter's coffee for a year;

Free fountain beverages for a year;

Free fuel for a year; and

$2,000 in Rutter's gift cards.

The grand prize is a $5,000 Rutter's gift card.

A full list of entry items, official rules and additional details are available here.

York-based Rutter's is a privately held convenience store chain that operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.