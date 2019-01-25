Rutter's Grows Menu Offerings With Breakfast Staple

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is partnering with Hershel Walker and Renaissance Man Food Services to add sweet, Southern-inspired waffles to the menu at all 73 of its convenience stores.

The waffles will be specially prepared in various meal combinations as a breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert option.

Dozens of options will be available through both the hot grab-and-go unit and the restaurant touchscreen kiosk. Waffle variations include breakfast sandwiches with cage-free eggs and locally-sourced proteins, 100 percent Angus ultimate burgers, no-antibiotic-ever chicken clubs and more.

Customers can also order waffles as a side item with butter and syrup, or as a breakfast basket meal alongside the choice of eggs, meat and potatoes.

Lunch and dinner options include the classic chicken and waffles as a standalone dish, or as part of a dinner basket meal the side options like mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw and a freshly baked dinner roll.

Dessert waffles can be topped with chocolate or caramel sauce, powdered sugar, cinnamon or chocolate powder.

"Waffles have always been a breakfast comfort food. And chicken and waffles have a rich legacy, some taking origin ownership in the South, others in Harlem and even the Pennsylvania Dutch, which is our backyard," said Rutter's Director of Foodservice Ryan Krebs. "It has now grown into an offering that can cross all day parts. This, without a doubt, will be a champion on our menu."

Waffles are available 24/7 at all Rutter's locations as of Jan. 23.

Rutter's is based in York, Pa., with operations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland.