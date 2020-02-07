Rutter's Introduces Spirits Offering in West Virginia

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's customers at one store in the Mountain State can now choose from a larger selection when purchases alcoholic beverages.

The convenience store chain added spirits to the inventory mix of beer and wine at its Inwood, W. Va., c-store. According to Rutter's, it will feature an assortment of more than 800 different options in a room specifically built to sell all of the store's adult beverage products.

Customers will have a wide variety of options in bottled spirits, as well as ready-to-drink cocktails and wine, with chilled selections available, and Rutter's 29-degree beer cave.

"We're very excited to offer spirits to our customers in West Virginia, which we're unable to do in our home state of Pennsylvania," said Robert Perkins, Rutter's vice president of marketing. "We're confident spirits customers will enjoy the convenience, variety, and award-winning customer service Rutter's will provide to them."

Earlier this year, Rutter's won a West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration auction for the 10-year license, which allows them to sell spirits at the Inwood store, located off I-81.

York-based Rutter's operates 78 c-stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.