Rutter's Kicks Off Its Biggest VIP Summer Sweepstakes

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is rewarding its loyalty members with its 2022 VIP Summer Sweepstakes. The convenience store chain will give away more than $100,000 in prizes to its VIP customers during the next four months.

"We're excited to make Summer 2022 the biggest Rutter's sweepstakes yet," said Robert Perkins, vice president of marketing at Rutter's. "With over $100,000 in prizes, including instant wins, customers can come out and enjoy their favorite things at Rutter's for a chance to win big."

To participate, customers must be registered as a Rutter's VIP Rewards member. For each participating item purchased at a Rutter's location, the customer will receive a digital game ticket, emailed directly to their inbox. Tickets will reveal instant prizes or sweepstakes entries, and every digital game ticket will also include two collect-to-win markers.

Instant prizes include free food and drinks from participating supplier companies, including Red Bull, Monster Energy, Coke, PepsiCo, Rutter's Dairy and many more. Sweepstakes entries provide chances to win weekly $50 and monthly $500 Rutter's gift card prizes, and customers can collect game pieces electronically to win free Rutter's coffee for a year, free fountain beverages for a year and free fuel for a year, along with $2,500 Rutter's gift cards and the grand prize of a $5,000 Rutter's gift card.

Rutter's VIP Summer Sweepstakes began on April 25 and runs through August 28. No purchase is necessary.

As Convenience Store News reported, Rutter's handed out more than 50,000 in prizes to its VIP members last year during its four-month summer sweepstakes. In 2021, prizes include free food and beverages from participating companies, such as Red Bull, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Rutter's Dairy and many more.

Last year, sweepstakes entries, in the form of collect-to-win game pieces and online drawings, allowed customers to win weekly $100 gift cards, free Rutter's coffee for a year, free fountain beverages for a year and free fuel for a year, as well as $2,000 Rutter's gift cards and the grand prize of a $5,000 Rutter's gift card.

During the 2020 sweepstakes, Rutter's awarded weekly $100 gift cards; free Rutter's coffee for a year; free fountain beverages for a year; free fuel for a year; $2,000 in Rutter's gift cards; and a grand prize of a $5,000 Rutter's gift card.

York-based Rutter's is a privately held chain of convenience stores. It has received several awards, including America's Best Mid-Size Employers for 2021 by Forbes, Fourth Best Gas Station Brand in 2021 by USA Today and Foodservice Innovator of the Year 2021 by CSNews. It ranked No. 2 in York County's Top Private Companies, No. 3 in Pennsylvania's Top Private Companies by Central Penn Business Journal in 2021 and more.

Rutter's operates 80 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter's 275-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the United States, according to the company.