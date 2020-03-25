Rutter's Launches Its '2.0' Mobile App

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's enhanced mobile app is now live.

The convenience store chain launched it's "2.0 app" on March 24. Rutter's partnered with Paytronix on the latest version, which gives customers more personalization, like connecting to their Facebook profile picture, unique VIP offers and the ability to go completely card-less.

Rutter's was the first c-store chain to launch a mobile app 10 years ago when it paired up with GasBuddy to develop the OpenStore platform.

According to the retailer, Paytronix offered Rutter's the ability to develop a custom app and fully integrate the Rutter's Rewards program, which will give their customers the best experience possible.

"Being first in the convenience store industry to have a mobile app is something our company is very proud to tout," said Chris Hartman, Rutter's director of fuels, forecourt and advertising. "Now, as we move to Rutter's 2.0 app, we're thrilled to have an engaged partner in Paytronix. The new capabilities will not only improve the current Rutter's Rewards experience, but will continue do so as technology innovation becomes available in the future."

With the revamped mobile app, Rutter's Rewards members can view their fuel rewards, monthly promotions, and special VIP only offers, as well as search for store fuel prices and amenities. Customers who download the app and signs in will receive a one-time bonus of 10 cents off per gallon.

York-based Rutter's is a privately held c-store chain that operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.