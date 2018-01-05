Rutter's Makes New Commitments to Sustainability

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's has a long track record of sustainable initiatives and continues to evolve its efforts — this time regarding its foodservice program.

This year, the convenience store retailer is completing an overhaul of all to-go food packaging and moving away from Styrofoam to premium green packaging that can easily be recycled. These packages will be available in all stores in the coming weeks.

As part of its sustainability practices, Rutter's offered its Rewards VIP customers 50 percent off any Rutter's Refillable Mug on Earth Day, April 22. The mugs sell for up to $10 each with an everyday 99-cent refill offer.

"We are excited to offer such a great offer to our VIPs for Earth Day this year. We pride ourselves on striving to be more sustainable. By making it easier for our customers to recycle, and purchase more enviro-friendly packaging, we believe we are investing in the long-term health and well being of our communities," said Derek Gaskins, Rutter's chief customer officer.

Some other sustainability practices of Rutter's include:

Using energy-efficient LED lighting;

Using white rubber on store roofs to better reflect light and heat;

Extensively using solar tubes to harvest natural sunlight inside stores to reduce electricity use; and

Equipping each store with a full energy management system to control lights and humidity levels.

Additionally, 10 years ago, the Pennsylvania-based chain was heralded for being the first to offer outside recycling bins at every location. Earlier this year, it introduced the new dual-door recycling trash containers for customers inside the store to have more options to recycle, according to Rutter's.

York-based Rutter's is a family-owned convenience store chain operating more than 60 locations throughout central Pennsylvania.