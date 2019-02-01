Rutter's Moves Forward With Plans to Add Video Gaming Terminals

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is looking to expand its offerings at some of its convenience stores with plans to add video gaming to 20 locations.

The c-store retailer filed applications with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to bring video gaming terminals to 20 c-stores, according to ABC27 News.

A change in Pennsylvania law allowed truck stops to add up to five video gaming terminals if they check off several boxes, as Convenience Store News previously reported. For its part, Rutter's has been building larger-format stores in the past few years — opening it up to the possibility of video gaming.

Under the criteria, locations must:

Be equipped with diesel islands used for fueling commercial motor vehicles;

Have sold on average 50,000 gallons of diesel or biodiesel fuel each month for the previous 12 months, or is projected to sell an average of 50,000 gallons of diesel or biodiesel fuel each month for the next 12 months;

Offer at least 20 parking spaces dedicated for commercial motor vehicles;

Have a convenience store;

Be a Pennsylvania Lottery sales agent; and

Be situated on a parcel of land of not less than three acres.

As ABC27 News reported, the state gaming board has approved video gaming terminals for other c-stores.

The Rutter's locations include one c-store each in Wrightsville, Fayetteville, East Berlin, Mountville, Leola, York Springs, Mifflintown, New Cumberland, Chambersburg, Mercersburg, Annville, Hamburg, Strasburg, and St. Thomas.

The retailer also filed applications for four stores in York and two in Duncansville.

York-based Rutter's operates more than 70 convenience stores.