Rutter's Raises Starting Wage for the Second Time This Year

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is investing in its team members, increasing its starting wage to $14 for all field employees.

It is the second time in the past year the company increased the started pay. In all, Rutter's committed more than $5 million in additional annual wages this month, and $12 million total since the end of 2020.

According to the company, all employees will get a wage increase, with full-time team members earning nearly $30,000 per year. Store managers can earn up to $110,000 per year, and restaurant managers up to $99,000 per year, with a bonus.

Rutter's also offers other benefits, including multiple scholarship opportunities for employees, and their children, to continue their education.

"At Rutter's, we pride ourselves on investing in our people because they're a huge part of what makes us an industry leader," said President and CEO Scott Hartman. "We're delighted to be in a position to increase wages yet again for our hard-working field employees, and we're excited to continue our investments and growth in 2021."

In April 2020, Rutter's announced additional hazard pay for store employees. With the decision, team members earned an extra $2 per hour and store managers earned an extra $100 per week. At the end of 2020, the company made the pay permanent, which totaled more than $6.5 million annually.

With a second increase, Rutter's has raised its starting wages by 33 percent since 2019.

York-based Rutter's operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.