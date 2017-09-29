Rutter's Rewards VIPs on National Coffee Day

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's Farm Stores is marking National Coffee Day by rewarding its loyal customers with free coffee.

According to the retailer, the offer is available to VIP Rutter's Rewards members all day, Sept. 29. Customers can create their own flavor with Rutter's coffee bar featuring six coffee blends and 36 condiment options with more than 5.2 million possible combinations.

"We encourage our customers to become VIP members because of all the great perks we offer with the program. Giving away free coffee to our VIPs on National Coffee Day is a great way to treat them with our award winning, fresh brewed Rutter’s coffee," said Derek Gaskins, chief customer officer.

York-based Rutter's operates more than 65 convenience stores throughout central Pennsylvania.

Rutter's joins other convenience retailers celebrating National Coffee Day. For a listing of coffee offers, click here.