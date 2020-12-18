Rutter's Serves Up New Paper Cups Across Its Network

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is rolling out new paper coffee cups this month to its 78 convenience stores in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint.

Showcasing an updated design, the new paper cups are a change from the retailer's current Styrofoam cups and feature ThermoTouch double-wall insulation technology to eliminate the need for cardboard sleeves or double cupping, further reducing waste.

As the first convenience store chain to introduce dedicated recycling bins at their stores, Rutter's is always looking for ways to be more eco-friendly. The move to paper cups that are made of 92-percent renewable resources and non-toxic materials is a continuation of its environmental efforts, the company stated.

"Moving to a paper cup design will help us reduce our carbon footprint, while bringing a new look to our coffee bar as we move into 2021," said Chad White, foodservice category manager.

Rutter's coffee bar includes six standard coffee blends and a rotating seasonal blend complemented by a variety of creamers, flavored syrups and toppings. It also offers handcrafted beverages such as frappes, lattes and cold brew coffees, all of which are available to order through the kiosk.

Based in York, Rutter's operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.