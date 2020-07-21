Rutter's Strengthens Technology Infrastructure

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's tapped PDI's Hosting Services to increase its infrastructure and strengthen its data security measures.

With the addition of PDI's data hosting service, Rutter's infrastructure environment will run on a dedicated, single-tenant, multi-petabyte private cloud that is fully managed and monitored by PDI.

"In recent years, the amount of data convenience stores contend with every day has increased exponentially, and that's especially true for growing chains like ours," said Scott Hartman, CEO of Rutter's. "The time and hardware investment it takes to maintain, scale and secure that environment wasn't sustainable. PDI provides a great solution that meets our technology, cost and expertise requirements and allows our people to focus on other strategic initiatives that enable us to serve our customers better."

In addition to seamless remote operations, Rutter's will have access to the PDI Technology Services team to perform software upgrades, enabling the convenience store retailer to quickly take advantage of new features and capabilities.

The service also offers data backups, disaster recovery and intrusion detection that improve data reliability and reduce the risk of security breaches that compromise sensitive financial and operational data.

"We have a long history of working with Rutter’s to support their business needs, and we’re excited to expand that relationship," said Drew Mize, executive vice president and general manager of ERP Solutions at PDI. "Our goal is to enable our customers to maximize their software investment with PDI and quickly adapt to the changing technology landscape. Our cloud hosting services help them embrace new technology and scale faster."

Atlanta-based Professional Datasolutions Inc.'s (PDI) ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and marketing cloud solutions provide insights that increase volume, margin and customer loyalty. PDI owns and operates the Fuel Rewards loyalty program.

Headquartered in York, Rutter’s operates 78 c-stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.