Rutter's Takes Precautions in Reopening of Video Gaming Rooms

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is reopening its video gaming rooms as most of Pennsylvania moves into the "Green Phase" of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the retailer is taking steps to maintain customer safety.

Each room features plexiglass barriers between the five game machines, as well as hand sanitizer and stickers designating where to stand while waiting for a machine to open. The safety measures are in accordance with Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board guidelines for video gaming rooms.

Rutter's also continues to follow CDC recommendations and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines throughout its stores.

"We are excited to be providing entertainment for our customers once again. However, the health and safety of everyone in our stores continues to be our top priority," said Rutter's President and CEO Scott Hartman. "We are operating our video gaming rooms in accordance with Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board regulations and guidelines to help promote a fun and safe experience."

All 14 of Rutter's current gaming rooms have reopened, with more slated to open in the coming months. They operate 24 hours a day for those age 21 and older. Customers can also enjoy Rutter's food and beverages while playing.

York-based Rutter's is a privately held convenience store chain that operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.