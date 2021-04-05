Rutter's Unveils Limited-Time SPAM Brand Menu

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is bringing more innovation to its long-standing partnership with Hormel Foods by adding the company's iconic SPAM family of products to the convenience retailer's featured food menu for a limited time.

The new SPAM brand menu includes seven featured food items available at the Rutter's kiosk and hot hold, including: a SPAM burger, two types of SPAM breakfast sandwiches, SPAM grilled cheese, SPAM macaroni and cheese, a warm SPAM and cheese pretzel roll sandwich, and a SPAM breakfast bowl.

"Hormel Foods has been a great, long-time partner for Rutter's, so we're excited to add iconic SPAM products to our menu," said Chad White, Rutter's foodservice category manager. "We're always looking to innovate to meet our customers' needs and we can't wait for them to fall in love with our new SPAM brand menu options!"

Rutter's menu currently incorporates a variety of Hormel Foods products. The retailer's desire to continually differentiate its customer offering makes the new SPAM brand offerings a perfect addition to its foodservice menu, according to the company.

York-based Rutter's operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.