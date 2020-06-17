S. Abraham & Sons Enhances Its Planogram Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — S. Abraham & Sons (SAS) teamed up with Blue Yonder Space Planning, formerly known as JDA Space Planning, to upgrade its planogram software.

Blue Yonder Space Planning offers an enterprise-wide planogram management solution that enables the construction, management and optimization of detailed planograms that enhance merchandise space allocations and are easily executable at the retail level, according to the company.

With the new software, SAS will utilize real-time sales data to quickly analyze each product on each planogram for sales, movement and other related measures. Space Planning also provides the ability to effectively manage groups of multiple planograms simultaneously and add, delete or replace items across an entire planogram set.

By leveraging the capabilities of Space Planning, SAS is elevating the services it can provide to help its customers ensure they have the right assortment of products to grow sales and profits, the company said.

A subsidiary of Imperial Trading Co., Grand Rapids-based SAS is a grocery distributor servicing convenience, grocery, drug, campus retail and small-format stores in eight Midwest states.

Imperial Trading Co. will implement Space Planning in 2021.​ Headquartered in Elmwood, La., Imperial Trading has six distribution centers serving 17 states.