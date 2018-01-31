S. Abraham & Sons Going Country for 2018 Trade Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The theme of this year’s S. Abraham & Sons (SAS) 32nd Vendor Exhibit & Trade Show is “SAS Bringing You the Greatest Hits of Convenience Retailing,” a country music theme.

This year’s show — which will take place Feb. 22-23 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids — will feature more than 288 manufacturers, including 27 new manufacturers and 460 new items, with 184 booths. The show will open Thursday, Feb. 22, at 9 a.m. for multi-store owners and at 2 p.m. for all attendees. The show continues Friday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The SAS Vendor Exhibit & Trade Show will have a new floor plan featuring the SAS Grand Ole C-store for customers who are looking for a quick snack or meal on the go. The store will include better-for-you items and new merchandising and foodservice concepts.

Customers will also learn how to maximize selling space and profits with the newest ideas in merchandising. Some of the c-store offerings include Fresh Bite Café, f’real, Alligator Ice, Crescendo self-serve espresso equipment, nitrogen-infused cold coffee, Peppers Smoothie, Hot Off the Grill, Champs Chicken, Piccadilly Circus, Fruit Ridge Farms sandwiches and Beantown coffee.

Additionally, country music artist Brett Young will perform live in concert at 20 Monroe Live on Thursday, Feb. 22 during the show’s Stage Lights/City Nights country concert.

Grand Rapids-based SAS is a grocery distributor servicing convenience, grocery, drug, campus retail, and small format stores in eight Midwest states.