S. Abraham & Sons to Host 10th Annual Foodservice Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — S. Abraham & Sons (SAS) will feature more than 50 exhibitors at its 10th annual Foodservice Show

The one-day event will take place Aug. 15 at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wis., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A total of 54 exhibitors will highlight 729 items. New show features for 2019 include:

Infrared/convection cooking technology from Ovention;

Fruit Ridge Farms sandwiches;

Microwavable stuffed waffles from General Mills;

Jack Link's protein bowls from Golden West Food Group;

San Luis Burritos from Deli Express;

Pure Craft juice program from Sunny Sky;

Papa Primo's pizza from Orion Foods Systems; and

Bunn-O-Matic's latest bean-to-cup brewing technology.

Additionally, features at the FreshBite Café include the Hot Off the Grill roller grill program, Fresh from the Deli cooler program, and SAS' signature Beantown and Joe Coffee programs.

SAS is also a partner of Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), and PHA items will be available for purchase from various manufacturers throughout the show.

Imperial Trading Co. and S. Abraham & Sons Inc. provide marketing, distribution and technology solutions to convenience retailers. The two companies merged in July of 2018 to become the fifth largest convenience store distributor in the United States serving over 5,000 retail locations.