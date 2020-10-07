S. Abraham & Sons to Host Virtual Foodservice Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — S. Abraham & Sons (SAS) will hold a virtual version of its annual Foodservice Show in 2020.

The show will feature 30 manufacturers presenting approximately 780 item selections.

Promoted items will include pre-booked and open stock items from the company's foodservice catalog. Retailers will be able to access a portal to view items and images, watch manufacturer videos on product selections, and place orders throughout August.

Introductions at the virtual show will include SAS WinCup product offerings; the Backyard Lemonade Bubbler program from Alligator Ice with three flavor varieties; Pretzel Fillers and Bagel Twists from J&J Snack Foods, offering six varieties; three varieties of King's Hawaiian Sliders from Deli Express and David's Cookies Cookie Dough, offering four flavor varieties; and four hot sub varieties from Raybern's, including its specialty Philly Cheesesteak.

Other items available on promotion include dispensed beverage condiments from Beverage Solutions Group, San Luis Burritos from Deli Express, Pure Craft juice program from Sunny Sky, and Papa Primo's pizza from Orion Foods Systems.

The FreshBite Café and "Hot Off the Grill" roller grill program, "Fresh from the Deli" cooler program, and SAS signature "Beantown" and "Joe Coffee" programs will be featured in the foodservice promotional catalog.

A subsidiary of Imperial Trading Co., Grand Rapids-based SAS is a grocery distributor servicing convenience, grocery, drug, campus retail and small-format stores in eight Midwest states.

Imperial Trading Co. will implement Space Planning in 2021.​ Headquartered in Elmwood, La., Imperial Trading has six distribution centers serving 17 states.