Sales Growth is in the Veins with Rough-Cut Natural Leaf Cigars

More than ever, your customers are looking for something real. In this infographic from Swisher Sweets Leaf, discover how explosive the rough-cut natural leaf cigar category has been, and see how store volume compares with and without these cigars on the shelves. You’ll also get a look into the four key tips for selecting the best rough-cut natural leaf cigars for your store and how choosing the right partner can accelerate your growth. Ignite What’s Next with Swisher Sweets Leaf.