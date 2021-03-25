Calico Brands Inc. introduces the Scripto Hybrid Jet Flame Lighter. The company's newest crossover lighter features a refillable tank, extended nozzle for safer lighting, adult-friendly push button ignition, and adjustable flame. The lighter is available in five unique colors — teal, purple, orange, dark blue, and berry red — and comes in a 50-count display-a-tray and one-pack open stock. Each Scripto Hybrid Jet Flame Lighter has a suggested retail price of $1.15 in a display-a-tray, or $1.20 per one-pack.