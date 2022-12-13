Seasonal Demand Changes & Lower Oil Costs Push Down Gas Prices

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Increasing supply and lower demand for gasoline pushed prices at the pump 14 cents lower than last week to $3.26 per gallon.

As of Dec. 12, the national average is 52 cents less than one month ago and 6 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA.

There are now approximately 34 states with averages lower than last year.

"The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days and crummy weather, combined with a lower oil cost, is driving gas prices lower," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices fall below $3 a gallon by early next year."

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand remained low at 8.36 million barrels per day last week, approximately 605,000 barrels per day lower than a year ago. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose significantly by 5.3 million barrels to 219.1 million barrels.