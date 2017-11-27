Second-Annual 'Pink at the Pump' Campaign Raises Record Amount With Record Number of Participating Stations

JOHNSTON, Iowa — During the month of October, drivers across six states raised a record $11,500 for breast cancer awareness and research as part of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association’s (IRFA) second-annual Pink at the Pump campaign.

This year’s campaign also saw a record number of participating stations. Sixty-four E15 retail stations across Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Texas and Virginia donated 3 cents of every gallon of E15 sold from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 to National Breast Cancer Foundation and The Hormel Institute.

"The campaign is a great opportunity for E15 retailers to join forces with a worthy cause to raise awareness of how E15 can help reduce human exposure to cancer-causing chemicals," said IRFA Managing Director Lucy Norton. "Retailers reported that Pink at the Pump encouraged many new folks to try E15. We’re hopeful these new customers will continue to choose E15 and help us fight cancer all year long."

Participating E15 locations featured pink E15 nozzle guards and other pink point-of-sale materials as part of the campaign, sponsored by IRFA and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board.

"It is exciting to see how much Pink at the Pump has grown in only its second year," said Norton. "We’ve doubled the number of retailers and the amount of funds raised from 2016. Drivers are really catching on to what a great option E15 is for all 2001 and newer vehicles because it burns cleaner, reduces the amount of cancer-causing chemicals in the air, and is higher octane."

Participating companies included:

Ampride

Casey’s General Store

Cresco Fast Stop

Crossroads of Spencer

Decorah Mart

FAST STOP Express

Fuel Time

Good & Quick

Hometown Fuel

Hull Coop

Junction 9-75

Linn Coop Oil Co.

Murphy USA

New Century FS

Sundstop

Three Rivers FS

United Farmers Coop

Waukon Feed Ranch

According to IRFA, 10 Iowa FAST STOP fuel stations were responsible for nearly one-third of all funds raised for the second-annual Pink at the Pump campaign. By the campaign’s close, the 10 stations raised a combined total of $3,700.

“FAST STOP has been one of our most enthusiastic participants in the campaign since we first started Pink at the Pump last year,” Norton commented. “The campaign is a great opportunity for E15 retailers to join forces with a worthy cause to raise awareness of how E15 can help reduce human exposure to cancer-causing chemicals.”

E15 is a fuel blend containing 15 percent ethanol, just five percent more ethanol than E10, the most commonly used fuel in the U.S. E15 is often sold at a 5- to 10-cent per-gallon discount to E10, and is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in all 2001 and newer vehicles.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association represents the state’s liquid renewable fuels industry and works to foster its growth. Iowa is the nation’s leader in renewable fuels production with 43 ethanol refineries capable of producing 4 billion gallons annually.