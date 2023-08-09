Securing Business Growth with Ice

Ice vending presents convenience stores with an opportunity to boost revenue and cut costs.

Though many stores already offer bagged ice for their customers, the costs associated with this business venture are skyrocketing thanks to the price of fuel and transportation, which has hampered profits in recent years. However, with on-demand ice vending, convenience stores can continue to offer the same product, for a fraction of the cost, creating an opportunity for them to grow profits long term. Ice vending also allows convenience stores to improve their sustainability efforts at the same time.