Securing Sheetz Inc.’s Longevity

“We've built a pretty good brand, and it feels so much more comfortable for us to have somebody from the family leading the effort. However, we've taken steps to make sure this place could run very well if we don’t have somebody who’s willing or able to do it because we would never put somebody who’s not qualified to do it in a position just because they have the name,” he said.

At one point in time, Joe didn’t know he would take on any executive leadership role at the family business, let alone sit at the top one day, nor did he know the role he’d play in shoring up the family’s and Sheetz Inc.’s longevity in convenience retailing.

Joe, who was officially recruited to Sheetz Inc. in 1995, came aboard as director of personnel. After a year and a half, he was promoted to chief financial officer. As the years progressed, he took on increasing responsibilities, adding more and more departments to his oversight — from human resources to finance, accounting, IT, real estate, construction and store development. It had gotten to the point where he wasn’t even sure what his title should be.

All of these roles were preparation for his eventual rise to president and CEO in 2013, a position he held until 2018. He served solely as CEO until December 2021.

“Before I even took over, we had a sort of check-in meeting with the family to ask, what’s the long term here? Is this going to remain a family business? The answer to that ended up being a very emphatic yes,” Joe recalled. “I said, well, if that’s the case, we need to put a different structure together.”

With that, the then-CEO spearheaded one of the most important projects that would secure Sheetz Inc. for the future: the creation of a formal fiduciary board of directors.

Today, the Sheetz Inc. board of directors brings valuable and different perspectives to the company's strategy and long-term vision through a mix of inside and outside expert views. The board's goal is to hold senior leadership accountable to growing the company and operating with the company's shareholders' best interests in mind.

When it was established, the board was a sort of cultural change for the company, Joe acknowledged. “Everybody's got to go to the board for certain things and for certain feedback or for certain approvals. So, there was a transition that needed to happen, almost a cultural transition at the upper level that I needed to make sure went well so that this board would then perpetuate itself and it would just be the way things are hopefully forever,” he said.

To ensure future successors for the company, another important structure was set up with the intention of preparing future Sheetz family members for potential leadership across the organization. Rotational programs allow these potential leaders to gain exposure across multiple departments and “get a well-rounded view of what we do,” Joe explained.

“We had to get this family talent pool the development they deserve and the experiences they need, and set us up for the next generation or two,” he said.