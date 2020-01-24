Self-Checkout C-store Moves Into Wisconsin

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Self-pay kiosk innovator Three Square Market (32M) opened the first-ever self-service convenience store in Wisconsin.

The store, called Three Square Self Pay Market, offers a variety of foods and drinks, including grab-an-go items like salads, sandwiches, pastries and drinks, reported TMJ4.

The new market is located in the North end of Brookfield Square. It is the 12th location for 32M. The other 11 stores are located in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Early last year, 32M tested the Self Pay Market prototype through a partnership with James Vending and JV Marketing. The c-store, located at the Galleria Mall in Johnstown, Pa., served as a pilot for additional Three Square Self Pay stores, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

At checkout, customers can scan, swipe their payment and go using 32M's new 46 kiosk, a 46-inch touchscreen kiosk equipped with conventional self-pay tools.

"Self-checkout is here and we believe that not only is this the way of incorporating shopping on-line with brick and mortar, it is the way brick-and-mortar retail can save themselves," said 32M President Patrick McMullan. "Brick and mortar retail needs ways to cut costs to compete with the on-line giants and taking the friction and employee expense out of checkout is a major step in doing that."

The Wisconsin Three Square Self Pay Market held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.