Self-Ordering Kiosks Deliver Positive Results for CEFCO

TEMPLE, Texas — Foodservice remains one of the most critical ingredients in a convenience store operator’s success, especially in the face of the current challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the labor crisis, and supply chain breakdowns.

One convenience channel retailer that has developed a craveable menu with signature fresh food offerings, and done so in an efficient way, is CEFCO Convenience Stores, the Temple-based operator of 200 stores across Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida.

The company launched the CEFCO Kitchen concept in May 2020. Bringing foodservice to the forefront, CEFCO Kitchen features an extensive lineup of made-to-order items, spanning burritos, tacos, bowls, handheld snacks, hot and cold sandwiches, and fresh-baked pastries.

"We wanted to differentiate ourselves with well-rounded offers that are well-received from customers with a unique value proposition," CEFCO's Director of Foodservice Jeff Foley said during a recent Convenience Store News webcast entitled, "The Power of Customer Innovation: A Look Inside the Success Story of CEFCO Kitchen’s Innovation."

Through on-site surveys over the span of several months, CEFCO learned that even though customers loved the taste of the c-store retailer's food and its value was on point, they were craving more fresh toppings and condiments, and expressed that wait times for orders were too long. Additionally, an analysis of market research showed that customers wanted bigger portions, a variety of bolder flavors, and a gamut of offers.

"As we continued our market research and customer intercepts, we realized our niche needed to be variety, customization, keeping up with quality products, and faster speed of service with a personalized touch. Because hospitality is a big deal in Texas, our customers expect to have an individual conversation with every one of our employees every time they come into the store," Foley explained.

CEFCO determined that self-ordering kiosks would play an integral role in improving the customer experience through fresh food menu personalization and a more seamless way to order. The retailer began searching for a technology partner with extensive experience, a demonstrated ability to deliver an immediate turnaround, customized software, and a quick and easy interface for both customers and employees.

After evaluating 30 companies, CEFCO decided to partner with software company Reji LLC to launch self-ordering kiosks inside two Texas stores. The kiosks were developed using technology from Reji, and a model from designer and manufacturer Olea Kiosks Inc.

"Not only did Reji's plan have all of the items to fit our needs, but the company fit our culture around foodservice, which is modern but rustic at the same time, and that can be difficult to capture," Foley said. "It was clear [Reji] put a considerable effort into our program and did not deliver a cookie-cutter solution, but instead one that was customizable."