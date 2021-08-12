Self-Ordering Kiosks Deliver Positive Results for CEFCO
At the kiosks, customers place their orders, which are then sent to the KDS, or Kitchen Display System, where kitchen associates see the order. Customers are instructed by the software to take their printed ticket to the front counter and pay while their orders are being prepared. Upon completion, kitchen associates "bump" the order, print out a chip and attach it to the order before calling it out.
Savory Results
CEFCO saw immediate positive results after implementing the self-ordering kiosks. According to Foley, the retailer experienced a 50-percent reduction in customer wait times during peak periods and a 60-percent reduction during non-peak periods. Additionally, it achieved 99.5 percent order accuracy and 100 percent happier employees.
The foodservice director offered the following breakdown of the direct financial benefits of the kiosks, as well as customer and employee benefits:
Financial Gains
- Grew 3 percent year over year in customer count vs. pre-kiosks;
- 27 percent ticket lift on foodservice orders, attributable to a 1,900-percent increase in "add-on" upsell items (e.g., extra meat/cheese/bacon, cookie, beverage, etc.);
- 9 percent growth in cold dispensed beverages vs. non-kiosk CEFCO locations;
- Item and portion consistency;
- Reduction in photography and food styling costs, which is now done internally; and
- ROI calculations show positive growth both overall and monthly.
Customer Benefits
- Improved speed of ordering;
- Improved speed of throughput;
- Increased menu offering;
- Customization;
- Order and item consistency; and
- Easy-to-use interface.
Employee Benefits
- Labor efficiency;
- Improved employee production speed;
- Enhanced training, leading to reduced turnover; and
- Easy-to-use employee interface.
Foley noted that the highest affinity sales with kiosk transactions are other foodservice items, resulting in additional margin and increased profitability. Customers are also spending money on other items in the store as they make their way to the checkout counter with their printed order receipt.
The webcast also included a panel discussion moderated by CSNews Editorial Director Don Longo, who sat down with Foley, Reji's founder and Chief Technology Officer Bernard Espanola and Reji's CEO Frank Yoder to discuss the operational benefits of the kiosk solution, how it was outfitted to fit CEFCO's needs, and the ease with which it functions.
For a replay of the webcast and to hear what the panel had to say about CEFCO's success with Reji’s integration, click here.