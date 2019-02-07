Seven C-store Chains Land Spots on NRF's Top 100 Retailers List

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store chains are being recognized among the top retailers on the National Retail Federation's (NRF) annual Top 100 Retailers list.

Seven c-store retailers landed on the rankings this year, one more than in 2018. Among the leading 100 largest retailers by sales are 7-Eleven Inc., Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Giant Eagle Inc., Army & Air Force Exchange (AAFES), Speedway LLC, ExxonMobil Corp. and Shell Oil Co.

Of the seven, six are making repeat appearances from last year. Giant Eagle, which operates the GetGo Café + Market chain and acquired 56 Ricker's convenience stores in late 2018, did not appear on the list in 2018.

"Retailing encompasses more today than it ever has before. A year from now it will encompass even more. Whatever the future may hold, the present is still dominated, at least in terms of sales, by retailers with a bricks-and-mortar heritage: Bricks-and-mortar accounts for about 90 percent of total sales," NRF said, which revealed its Stores Magazine's Top 100 on July 1.

