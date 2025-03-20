Seven & i & Couche-Tard Set Deadline for Interested Buyers of U.S. Stores

"As responsible stewards of our shareholders' capital, we will not blindly enter a transaction with no clear path to closing that could leave our company in a value destructive limbo for multiple years," Seven & i wrote in a publicly released letter to shareholders.

Together, the companies have approximately 20,000 c-stores in the United States. Seven & i estimated that more than 2,000 stores could be divested in the event of a merger, while Couche-Tard has not provided a divestiture target.

Couche-Tard has emphasized its respect for Seven & i as a business while criticizing its plans, stating that its acquisition proposal provides clear economic value in contrast with Seven & i's "repeatedly revised" path forward.

"[Seven & i's] new multiyear plan relies on a future U.S. IPO [initial public offering], a long-dated capital return plan, and a turnaround in performance of its convenience stores — all of which come with material uncertainty with respect to delivering value to shareholders," Couche-Tard wrote in a letter to its shareholders.

Couche-Tard reportedly offered $47 billion to acquire Seven &i, but recently noted that it could enhance its offer if Seven & i increases its cooperation and reveals more financial information.

Seven & i subsidiary 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard operates in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,800 stores, of which approximately 13,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland.