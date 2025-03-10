Seven & i Holdings & Couche-Tard Explore Possible Divestitures

Seven & i provided an update on its discussions with Couche-Tard in a March 9 letter to shareholders. In the letter, the company noted that a consistent threshold issue it had raised from the beginning was how to put together a divestiture package of 2,000 or more overlapping convenience stores that could be sold to a "viable, credible and independent buyer" in a way that would assure future competition between such a buyer and Couche-Tard.

In the letter, signed by Paul Yonamine, chair of the special committee created to evaluate an acquisition, and Meyumi Yamada, chair Seven & i's nomination committee, Seven & i said "it has taken to come time" to reach constructive engagement with Couche-Tard.

"Until recently, however, ACT's position had been that Seven & i should first sign a deal to be acquired by ACT and then either spin out overlapping stores or try to find a divestiture buyer only after signing a definitive agreement. This would have put an unacceptable burden of risk on Seven & i that the transaction will not be realized," the letter read.

Alternate actionable paths that Seven & i proposed to Couche-Tard included:

Couche-Tard divesting all U.S. stores, including Circle K branded locations, in a "clean sweep" that would take U.S. antitrust risk off the table; or

Couche-Tard executing a definitive divestiture agreement with a buyer of the 2,000 or more divestiture stores as a condition precedent to the signing of a definitive merger agreement between Couche-Tard and Seven & i.

Now that Couche-Tard has agreed to mutually explore a divestiture process, Seven & i and its advisors believe it can make progress toward determining whether a credible and actionable remedy and divestiture package can be achieved that would allow a realistic assessment of Couche-Tard's proposal under the areas of value and certainty of closing.

The company pointed to the recent failed merger of Albertsons and Kroger grocery stores as a warning for retailers looking to divest thousands of locations without a market-tested buyer that is well positioned to preserve the competitive landscape.

"As responsible stewards of our shareholders' capital, we will not blindly enter a transaction with no clear path to closing that could leave our company in a value destructive limbo for multiple years," Seven & i wrote.

Seven & i subsidiary 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard operates in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,800 stores, of which approximately 13,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland.