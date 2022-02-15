Advertisement
02/15/2022

Several Companies in Convenience & Fuel Retailing Industry Recognized for LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has been measuring company policies for 20 years.


NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience channel serves a diverse range of customers and some of the industry's top players are making strides to reflect that diversity.

In recognition of this, several convenience and fuel retailing companies appeared on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The HRC Foundation is the educational arm of the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization.

The 2022 CEI marks the 20th anniversary of the benchmarking survey and report, which measures company policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

This year, a record-breaking 842 businesses employing 14.3 million workers earned the CEI's top score of 100, up from only 13 in its inaugural year, according to the HRC Foundation.

    RETAILERS

    BP America Inc.

    Chevron Corp.

    ConocoPhillips

    Giant Eagle Inc.

    Marathon Petroleum Corp.

    Phillips 66

    Shell Oil Co.

    Wawa Inc.
     

Throughout the CEI's two-decade history, new criteria have been periodically introduced to ensure more robust, inclusive policies for LGBTQ+ workers and this year marks the next chapter in the tool's evolution. HRC Foundation's newly created CEI criteria will focus on expanding gender-affirming healthcare and workplace policies, ensuring equality in LGBTQ+ family formation benefit offerings, centering LGBTQ+ intersectionality through training and data collection best practices.

The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, and the 2022 CEI now includes 1,271 participants; further demonstrating the tremendous trajectory of the CEI, a record-breaking 1,268 businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity, up from 17 in 2002.

    SUPPLIERS

    Altria Group Inc.

    Anheuser-Busch Cos. Inc.

    Avery Dennison

    The Coca-Cola Co.

    Conagra Brands Inc.

    Constellation Brands Inc.

    Del Monte Foods Inc.

    DoorDash Inc.

    E&J Gallo Winery

    General Mills Inc.

    The Hershey Co.

    Johnson & Johnson

    Kellogg Co.

    Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

    The Kraft Heinz Co.

    Mars Inc.

    Molson Coors Beverage Co.

    Mondelez International Inc.

    NCR Corp.

    Nestlé USA Inc.

    PepsiCo Inc.

    Philip Morris International Inc.

    Reynolds American Inc.

