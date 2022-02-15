Several Companies in Convenience & Fuel Retailing Industry Recognized for LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality
BP America Inc.
Chevron Corp.
ConocoPhillips
Giant Eagle Inc.
Marathon Petroleum Corp.
Phillips 66
Shell Oil Co.
Wawa Inc.
Throughout the CEI's two-decade history, new criteria have been periodically introduced to ensure more robust, inclusive policies for LGBTQ+ workers and this year marks the next chapter in the tool's evolution. HRC Foundation's newly created CEI criteria will focus on expanding gender-affirming healthcare and workplace policies, ensuring equality in LGBTQ+ family formation benefit offerings, centering LGBTQ+ intersectionality through training and data collection best practices.
The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, and the 2022 CEI now includes 1,271 participants; further demonstrating the tremendous trajectory of the CEI, a record-breaking 1,268 businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity, up from 17 in 2002.
Altria Group Inc.
Anheuser-Busch Cos. Inc.
Avery Dennison
The Coca-Cola Co.
Conagra Brands Inc.
Constellation Brands Inc.
Del Monte Foods Inc.
DoorDash Inc.
E&J Gallo Winery
General Mills Inc.
The Hershey Co.
Johnson & Johnson
Kellogg Co.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
The Kraft Heinz Co.
Mars Inc.
Molson Coors Beverage Co.
Mondelez International Inc.
NCR Corp.
Nestlé USA Inc.
PepsiCo Inc.
Philip Morris International Inc.
Reynolds American Inc.