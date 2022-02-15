Several Companies in Convenience & Fuel Retailing Industry Recognized for LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience channel serves a diverse range of customers and some of the industry's top players are making strides to reflect that diversity.

In recognition of this, several convenience and fuel retailing companies appeared on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The HRC Foundation is the educational arm of the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization.

The 2022 CEI marks the 20th anniversary of the benchmarking survey and report, which measures company policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

This year, a record-breaking 842 businesses employing 14.3 million workers earned the CEI's top score of 100, up from only 13 in its inaugural year, according to the HRC Foundation.