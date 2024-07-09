Sheetz Adds Beer Delivery in Pennsylvania

Orders that include alcohol can be placed between 7 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. ET Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. through 1:45 a.m. ET on Sunday. Customers will be required to verify their age prior to checkout.

Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current alcohol sale laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100% proof-of-age policy. Customers can search for the full list of Sheetz locations that will accept alcohol delivery orders on its website.

The c-store operator first teamed up with DoorDash in December 2021 to provide on-demand delivery of convenience essentials across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

"We are excited to partner with Sheetz to expand selection across the Mid-Atlantic region and give consumers a fast and simple way to access their favorite Sheetz convenience items, Made-to-Order foods, and more, on-demand," Shanna Prevé, vice president, business development at DoorDash, said at the time.

The retailer recently kicked off a new campaign, where customers are encouraged to visit a Sheetz convenience store or place an online order guided by their inner "Freakz," embodied in the commercials as red furry puppets. The current campaign is slated to run through the fall of 2024, though the company maintains the importance of the Sheetz Freakz identity and fandom, and acknowledges the possibility of the marketing evolving in the future.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees and 730 stores, including 70 locations in the Pittsburgh area.