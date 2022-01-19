Sheetz Adds Community College to Employee Tuition Savings Program

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is partnering with Penn Highlands Community College to offer employees education benefits and tuition discounts.

The collaboration includes a 5 percent tuition reduction on credit classes and annual tuition reimbursement to eligible employees.

The initiative is intended to help regional Sheetz employees obtain a college credential with significant cost savings, according to Penn Highlands.

Credit classes may be taken online or in person at all Penn Highlands Community College locations, including Altoona, Ebensburg, Huntingdon, Richland and Somerset, Pa.

"Every day at Sheetz, we are working to create a place where employees know that they are valued and have a chance to grow," said Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz. "Creating partnerships with colleges and universities is a big part of that effort and we are so proud to join with Penn Highlands Community College to bring new educational opportunities to our employees."

Sheetz employees can apply online or speak with their human resources representative to learn more.

"Penn Highlands Community College and Sheetz, Inc. share the belief that education is one of the best ways to change and improve a person's life," said Dr. Steve Nunez, president of Penn Highlands Community College. "Our affordable, flexible, and quality educational options provide an excellent opportunity for regional Sheetz employees to earn a college credential at a reasonable price in the teaching modality that best suits their needs. We hope this is just the beginning of more employer partnerships."

Sheetz's latest employee benefit comes several months after the retailer more than doubled the amount of tuition assistance it offers to employees enrolled in its College Tuition Reimbursement program to $5,250 per year, or $2,625 per semester, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 630 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.