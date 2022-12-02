Sheetz Aims to Put Itself Out of Business

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. has long been known for its made-to-order (MTO) foodservice offerings — and along with it, ordering kiosks — but its innovation stream has moved beyond what has become standard in the industry to new technology spaces like digital currencies and subscription programs.

It is for this forward-thinking take on retail technology that Convenience Store News selected Altoona-based Sheetz as its 2022 Technology Leader of the Year. The convenience retailer operates more than 640 locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

The annual award goes to a technology leader (individual or company) who not only contributes to the success of their organization, but also to the advancement and growth of the convenience store industry as a whole. Sheetz CEO Travis Sheetz accepted the company's award at this year's CSNews Technology Leadership Roundtable & Dinner, held Oct. 1 in Las Vegas.

The goal at Sheetz is to "put Sheetz as we know it out of business." What does that mean? Continuous evolution, according to Travis Sheetz.

"Anytime we build a new Sheetz store, it should make the other one down the street look old," he explained. "We want to outdo ourselves. We don’t want anyone else to; we want to be first to evolve our business."

There are a lot of factors that drive and influence that evolution. Notably, according to the chief executive, those factors include employees, customers and the supply chain.

"Technology is a great enabler to all those businesses we are in and the customers that we serve," he said. "We are very literal about not using technology for technology's sake, but using it for what it can do to make our business better."

On the operations side of the convenience channel, technology helps retailers with efficiencies and labor redistribution to focus employees on the more value-added parts of the business. As for consumer-facing solutions, technology helps with convenience.