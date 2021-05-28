Sheetz Becomes First C-store Chain to Accept Digital Currency

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz is entering the bitcoin space, becoming the first convenience store chain to accept the digital currency in-store and at the pump.

The Altoona-based retailer is partnering wtih Flexa to provide customers with the ability to pay for items inside the store or fill up on the forecourt using digital currencies like bitcoin, ether, litecoin, and dogecoin.

"Above all else, our mission at Sheetz is to continue providing our customers with the ultimate one-stop-shop where they can refuel their car and refresh their body. As a result, we are constantly innovating and exploring new offerings to truly give our customers what they want, when they want it, 24/7/365 — that includes accepting many forms of payment," said Linda Smith, payments manager for Sheetz.



"We're very excited to be working with Flexa to roll out support for cryptocurrencies and other types of digital assets at our stores," she added.

Sheetz will begin accepting digital currencies using Flexa's instant, scalable, and climate-neutral payments technology at select Sheetz Cafe Stores later this summer with a planned roll out later in the year for acceptance at its fuel pumps as well, according to Flexa.

Customers will also have the option to link their My Sheetz Rewardz loyalty account when paying with Flexa-enabled apps.

Sheetz currently operates 622 stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

"With interest in digital currencies reaching all-time highs, it's easy to lose sight of the fact that there are real, tangible benefits for the merchants who accept them — not only reduced fraud and cost savings, but also a better and more mobile customer experience," said Trevor Filter, co-founder of Flexa.

"Sheetz is one of the most forward-thinking brands in the business and understands their customer base better than anyone else. We're absolutely elated that Flexa can help them become the first convenience and retail chain to accept digital currencies directly at the pump," Filter added.

Sheetz is wot king with NCR, its point-of-sale (POS) technology partner, to accept the digital currency.

"Connecting through the existing POS solution to the NCR payment gateway enables retailers to quickly integrate new solutions making it easy to introduce new innovations enabled by digital currencies. Retailers benefit through increased loyalty, lower transaction fees, and reduced fraud while improving convenience and choice for shoppers," said Tim Vanderham, chief technology officer of NCR.

This groundbreaking partnership marks the first time that digital currencies have been accepted for convenience purchases, and greatly expands the utility of digital currencies for everyday spending, according to Flexa.