Sheetz, Casey's & Global Partners' Alltown Taking Part in EV Charging Project

RESTON, Va. — Electrify America LLC will install ultra-fast electric vehicle chargers at more than 100 retail, convenience and refueling locations across the United States, including Sheetz, Casey's General Stores and Global Partners LP's Alltown convenience stores.

The installations will offer multiple chargers to increase the convenience for consumers who drive or who are considering purchasing an electric vehicle. Additional retail partners include Target, Brixmor Property Group, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp.

Electrify America is installing the chargers as part of its Cycle 1 $500 million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, education and access in the U.S. The company plans to complete four investment cycles over the next decade for a total investment of $2 billion.

"These partnerships allow for more convenient charging opportunities for EV drivers," said Mark McNabb, president and CEO of Electrify America. "We're purposefully placing our charging stations in locations where people already go, where they are needed, and in places that offer the best customer amenities, such as shopping and food, so that electric vehicle charging is easier and more appealing. We are delighted to partner with these hosts to offer their customers a new on-site service."

Through these relationships and others, Electrify America plans to deploy more than 2,000 DC Fast Chargers at up to 484 stations near retail, dining, parking and other facilities that offer convenience and amenities for EV drivers, the company stated. All chargers in the Cycle 1 investment will be installed or will be under development by the end of the cycle in June 2019.

The charging systems will have a range in power from 50kW, the current most commonly used fast charging for electric vehicles, up to 350kW for highway stations. Electrify America will also offer DC Fast Chargers ranging from 60kW to 150kW for metro locations.

An L2 AC charger will also be available at a majority of metro DC fast charging stations to accommodate plug-in hybrids and non-DC-charge capable EVs, the company noted.