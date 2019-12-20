Press enter to search
Sheetz Celebrates 600th Store Opening With Giveaways

12/20/2019
ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. celebrated a major milestone with the opening of its 600th convenience store, located at 973 William Flynn Highway in Shaler Township, Pa.

The retailer celebrated by offering a variety of free samples and prizes during a grand opening ceremony on Dec. 19, reported the Patriot-News.

Those who attended the grand opening received free coffee and soda. Sheetz also held multiple giveaways, with prizes including two $1,000 Sheetz gift cards and the grand prize, "Sheetz for a Year," in the form of a $2,500 Sheetz gift card. The event took place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Attendees were also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Bread of Life Food Pantry, which is associated with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Donors received a Sheetz-branded thermal bag. The c-store operator also donated $2,500 to the pantry and another $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

Sheetz also gave 600 free loyalty points to any customers who ordered online on Dec. 19.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

