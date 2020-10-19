Sheetz Celebrates Halloween With Spooky Made-to-Order Drinks

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is getting spookily festive by offering three new Halloween-themed drinks on its special menu: Dracuccino, Sour Applez and Monster Mash.

The limited-time beverages — which are are available until Nov. 1 — feature:

Dracuccino: a frozen cappuccino mixed with chocolate and Oreos

Sour Appelz: a blue sour lemonade mixed with caramel and apple

Monster Mash: a candy shake mixed with peanut butter sauce, salted caramel, brownie bites and Reese's peanut butter cups

Each drink sells for $3.99 and is available for curbside pickup.

The special menu is accessible from the main menu section of Sheetz's Made-to-Order touchscreens. It is available at all Sheetz locations.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates 611 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.