Sheetz Celebrates Halloween With Spooky Made-to-Order Drinks

10/19/2020
ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is getting spookily festive by offering three new Halloween-themed drinks on its special menu: Dracuccino, Sour Applez and Monster Mash.

The limited-time beverages — which are are available until Nov. 1 — feature:

  • Dracuccino: a frozen cappuccino mixed with chocolate and Oreos
  • Sour Appelz: a blue sour lemonade mixed with caramel and apple
  • Monster Mash: a candy shake mixed with peanut butter sauce, salted caramel, brownie bites and Reese's peanut butter cups

Each drink sells for $3.99 and is available for curbside pickup.

The special menu is accessible from the main menu section of Sheetz's Made-to-Order touchscreens. It is available at all Sheetz locations.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates 611 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

