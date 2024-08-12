Sheetz Connects to Online Education Network
"With AllCampus by our side, we eagerly anticipate providing our team with invaluable access to their education benefits and empowering them to pursue their educational aspirations and further their professional growth," said Stephanie Doliveira, executive vice president of people and culture at Sheetz.
Sheetz employees will receive preferred tuition rates and AllCampus scholarships from top accredited universities across the country from AllCampus' network of institutional partners, complementing Sheetz's pre-existing tuition reimbursement benefits and discount partnerships.
"We're thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking client like Sheetz, who truly understands the transformative power of education benefits," said Jeremy Walsh, executive vice president of AllCampus' workplace division. "Their commitment to investing in employees' growth aligns perfectly with our mission to expand access to higher education and professional development."
For several years, Sheetz has invested in education benefits as a way of nurturing talent from within its organization. Currently, more than 90% of the retailer's promotions stem from within.
Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees and 740-plus stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.
The company is No. 12 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.