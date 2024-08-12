 Skip to main content

Sheetz Connects to Online Education Network

The AllCampus partnership will give employees access to hundreds of low- and tuition-free degree programs.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
E-learning education, internet lessons and online webinar. Person who attends online lessons on a digital screen.Education internet Technology.; Shutterstock ID 2158034833

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. entered into a partnership with AllCampus, a higher education management company which works with top universities and employers to solve academic program and workplace benefit challenges.

The collaboration will allow the convenience store chain's more than 26,000 employees access to AllCampus' Workplace Platform, connecting them to more than 500 low- and tuition-free degree and certificate programs from the platform's extensive network of university partners.

AllCampus, according to the company, works to provide a user-friendly experience to adults looking to further, including helping full-time employees with school, program and degree selection as well as enrollment guidance and consultative support at each step of their educational journey. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"With AllCampus by our side, we eagerly anticipate providing our team with invaluable access to their education benefits and empowering them to pursue their educational aspirations and further their professional growth," said Stephanie Doliveira, executive vice president of people and culture at Sheetz.

Sheetz employees will receive preferred tuition rates and AllCampus scholarships from top accredited universities across the country from AllCampus' network of institutional partners, complementing Sheetz's pre-existing tuition reimbursement benefits and discount partnerships.

[Read more: Sheetz Expands Network of Truck Diesel Lanes] 

"We're thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking client like Sheetz, who truly understands the transformative power of education benefits," said Jeremy Walsh, executive vice president of AllCampus' workplace division. "Their commitment to investing in employees' growth aligns perfectly with our mission to expand access to higher education and professional development."

For several years, Sheetz has invested in education benefits as a way of nurturing talent from within its organization. Currently, more than 90% of the retailer's promotions stem from within. 

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees and 740-plus stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

The company is No. 12 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds