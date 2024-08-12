Sheetz Connects to Online Education Network

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. entered into a partnership with AllCampus, a higher education management company which works with top universities and employers to solve academic program and workplace benefit challenges.

The collaboration will allow the convenience store chain's more than 26,000 employees access to AllCampus' Workplace Platform, connecting them to more than 500 low- and tuition-free degree and certificate programs from the platform's extensive network of university partners.

AllCampus, according to the company, works to provide a user-friendly experience to adults looking to further, including helping full-time employees with school, program and degree selection as well as enrollment guidance and consultative support at each step of their educational journey.