Sheetz Expands Network of Truck Diesel Lanes

Each new store opening will offer customers grand opening festivities including free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire day as well as multiple potential prizes, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a year (in the form of a $2,500 gift card).

Customers who plan to attend a grand opening are also encouraged to bring along a nonperishable food item to donate to a featured nonprofit. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, at a limit of one per customer.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees and 740-plus stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

The company is No. 12 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.