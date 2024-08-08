 Skip to main content

Sheetz Expands Network of Truck Diesel Lanes

The four new locations include the retailer's first Michigan store.
Amanda Koprowski
ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. plans to open four new stores featuring truck diesel lanes this month.

Spread across Michigan, North Carolina and Virginia, each store will offer high flow diesel fuel and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) for commercial trucks as well as a truck scale and free parking spaces available for overnight parking to truckers.

The new store locations include:

  • 121 Confidence Lane in Middletown, Va., which features nine truck driver lanes and can be easily accessed by truck drivers on exit 302 from Interstate 81.
  • 5440 Asheville Highway in Hendersonville, N.C., near Asheville, which features four truck driver lanes and can be easily accessed from exit 44 off Interstate 26.
  • 2543 W. NC 24 Highway in Warsaw, N.C., which will feature five truck driver lanes and can be accessed on exit 364 from Interstate 40.
  • 33380 Wick Road in Romulus, Mich., which will be Sheetz's first store in Michigan and feature four truck driver lanes and can be easily accessed by truck drivers on exit 197 from Interstate 94.
Each new store opening will offer customers grand opening festivities including free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire day as well as multiple potential prizes, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a year (in the form of a $2,500 gift card).

Customers who plan to attend a grand opening are also encouraged to bring along a nonperishable food item to donate to a featured nonprofit. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, at a limit of one per customer.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees and 740-plus stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. 

The company is No. 12 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

