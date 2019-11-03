Sheetz Expands Beer Caves to 30 C-stores in Pennsylvania

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz has added beer caves to 30 additional convenience stores in Pennsylvania. These locations will offer an assortment of domestic, import and craft beers.

The retailer's expansion of beer sales furthers its goal of adding alcoholic beverages to all of its Pennsylavania stores, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"Our goal would be to provide alcohol in every store where we are able to," Gary L. Zimmerman, Sheetz vice president and general counsel, stated in 2017.

The new beer caves can be found at these Sheetz stores:

ALTOONA

● 5706 6th Ave.

● 3315 Beale Ave.

● 1661 E Pleasant Valley Blvd. HARRISBURG REGION

● 6010 Derry St., Harrisburg

● 6290 Allentown Blvd., Harrisburg

● 3505 Lititz Pike, Harrisburg

● 1900 Ritner Highway, Carlisle

● 1401 W Harrisburg Pike, Middletown

● 900 Gordon Nagle Trail, Pottsville LANCASTER

● 1699 Oregon Pike

● 1180 Manheim Pike

● 1790 Millersville Road PITTSBURGH REGION

● 3611 4th Ave., Beaver Falls

● 5064 US-30, Greensburg

● 3457 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh

● 5300 PA-8, Gibsonia

● 655 W. Main St., Uniontown READING REGION

● 2246 Lancaster Pike Reading

● 5515 Pottsville Pike, Leesport YORK

● 2068 S Queen St.

● 3998 E Market St.

● 215 Arsenal Road CHAMBERSBURG

● 875 Norland Ave. CLEARFIELD

● 14259 Clearfield Shawville Highway FRANKLIN

● 1107 Liberty St. HERMITAGE

● 1650 N. Hermitage Rd. STATE COLLEGE

● 1781 N. Atherton St. WAYNESBORO

● 13030 Washington Township Blvd. WILLIAMSPORT

● 105 Maynard St. WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON

● 464 Wilkes Barre Township Blvd., Wilkes-Barre

By adding beer sales to these stores, Sheetz continues to meet demand for the ultimate one-stop shop where customers can fuel up, enjoy a meal and responsibly purchase alcoholic beverages, the company said.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 560 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. It currently offers beer sales at 138 locations across Pennsylvania, as well as in the other five states in its footprint.