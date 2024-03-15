Sheetz Breaks Ground on First Michigan Store

DETROIT — Sheetz Inc. is officially setting up shop in Michigan.

The Altoona, Pa.-based convenience store chain broke ground on its first-ever Detroit-metro location on March 14. Located at 33380 Wick Road in Romulus, it will be the first of 50 to 60 locations Sheetz plans to open in the Detroit area within the next five to six years.

The store is projected to open to the public later this year.

Sheetz — which currently operates more than 720 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland — revealed in late 2022 that it had targeted the Detroit metro area as its next market expansion. This will mark its first expansion into a new state in nearly 20 years. Sheetz opened its first c-store in North Carolina in 2004.