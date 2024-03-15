Sheetz Breaks Ground on First Michigan Store

The Pennsylvania-based retailer plans to open more than 50 stores in the Detroit area in the next five years.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Sheetz Detroit groundbreaking

DETROIT — Sheetz Inc. is officially setting up shop in Michigan.

The Altoona, Pa.-based convenience store chain broke ground on its first-ever Detroit-metro location on March 14. Located at 33380 Wick Road in Romulus, it will be the first of 50 to 60 locations Sheetz plans to open in the Detroit area within the next five to six years. 

The store is projected to open to the public later this year.

[Read more: Sheetz Promotes Three to Executive Leadership Roles]

Sheetz — which currently operates more than 720 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland — revealed in late 2022 that it had targeted the Detroit metro area as its next market expansion. This will mark its first expansion into a new state in nearly 20 years. Sheetz opened its first c-store in North Carolina in 2004.

"Michigan is the first new state for Sheetz in two decades and we cannot wait for people to experience this first store, and everything our company has to offer," said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. "We look forward to creating great jobs for Detroit-area residents, providing total customer focus for our community members, and being a good neighbor that is actively involved in every neighborhood our stores will serve."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

When open, the sites will offer the community a completely new and unique experience that includes indoor and outdoor dining options, drive-thrus and robust grocery options. Sheetz, which was named to the Customer Experience All-Stars 2024 list by Forbes, features an award-winning menu of made-to-order food and premium beverages such as breakfast, subs, sandwiches, salads, pizza, coffee, cold brew, milkshakes, smoothies and more.

Additionally, Sheetz offers one of the largest electric vehicle charging networks in the country.

Each new Michigan Sheetz c-store will employ approximately 30 individuals, the majority of which are planned to be full-time employees. Consistently named by Fortune as a 100 Best Company to Work For, the company offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, 12 weeks of fully paid maternity leave, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees. 

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds