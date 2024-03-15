Sheetz Breaks Ground on First Michigan Store
When open, the sites will offer the community a completely new and unique experience that includes indoor and outdoor dining options, drive-thrus and robust grocery options. Sheetz, which was named to the Customer Experience All-Stars 2024 list by Forbes, features an award-winning menu of made-to-order food and premium beverages such as breakfast, subs, sandwiches, salads, pizza, coffee, cold brew, milkshakes, smoothies and more.
Additionally, Sheetz offers one of the largest electric vehicle charging networks in the country.
Each new Michigan Sheetz c-store will employ approximately 30 individuals, the majority of which are planned to be full-time employees. Consistently named by Fortune as a 100 Best Company to Work For, the company offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, 12 weeks of fully paid maternity leave, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more.
Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees.