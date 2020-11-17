Sheetz Extends Black Friday Coffee Promo Into 2021

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is celebrating the holidays in a new way this year by offering MySheetz rewards program members one free coffee each week in December and January.

The free coffee will be automatically uploaded to MySheetz member accounts every Friday until Jan. 22, 2021, reported TribLive.

The holiday coffee program replaces the convenience store retailer's practice of offering a free cup of coffee on Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The new offer allows Sheetz to spread the holiday cheer around while avoiding large crowds at its stores on particular days.

The free coffee offer kicks off Nov. 27 and is available at all Sheetz locations.

"Sheetz is committed to giving back to its customers across all the communities it serves, especially around the holiday season," the company said in a released statement. "The mission of this program is to spread holiday cheer while ensuring a safe and comfortable experience for all customers and employees that walk through Sheetz' doors during the holidays."

Customers can join the rewards program by picking up a MySheetz Card at any Sheetz store and registering it online.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates 614 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.